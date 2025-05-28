Mesa went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

Making his first career start in the majors, Mesa battled Stephen Kolek to a full count in his first plate appearance before pulling an RBI single into right field in the first inning. The 23-year-old switch hitter got the start in center field and hit eighth for the Marlins in his debut, and with Derek Hill (wrist) and Dane Myers (oblique) both on the injured list at least into early June, Mesa could see regular playing time in the short term before he'll be in danger of getting returned to Triple-A Jacksonville.