Mesa is out of minor-league options and will get a chance to win a spot on the 26-man roster this spring, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Signed out of Cuba as a 17-year-old back in 2018, Mesa didn't show signs of emerging as a viable big-leaguer until 2023 at Double-A Pensacola, and he built on that performance last year with Triple-A Jacksonville, slashing .259/.319/.430 with 13 home runs in 80 games. More importantly, he continued to display palatable plate discipline, posting a 21.7 percent mark for Jacksonville against a 7.9 percent walk rate. While the Marlins' current front office doesn't have anything invested in Mesa as a prospect, he has the potential to be the team's best current option in center field ahead of the likes of Dane Myers and Derek Hill, who both profile better as fourth outfielders and bench players. If Mesa can flash his upside this spring, Miami would have little to lose by giving him a long look.