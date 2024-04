Mesa (ankle) completed his rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter and will join Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Kevin Barral of Fish On First reports.

He rolled his left ankle in spring training and missed the first 11 days of the Triple-A season, but Mesa should make his season debut this week. The 22-year-old outfielder slashed .242/.308/.412 with 18 home runs and 16 steals in 123 games at Double-A last year.