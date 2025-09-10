Mesa will start in left field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

The left-handed-hitting Mesa was on the bench against Mets right-hander Kodai Senga in his first game with the Marlins after being recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Aug. 31, but the young outfielder has now cracked the lineup for five straight matchups with righties. Since his call-up, Mesa has gone 5-for-15 with a home run, two doubles, five RBI and four runs. At least until Kyle Stowers (oblique) and/or Griffin Conine (shoulder) potentially return from the injured list, Mesa should continue to hold down a regular spot in the lineup versus righties.