Marlins' Victor Mesa Jr.: Joins brother on Marlins

Mesa signed with the Marlins on Saturday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Mesa will come as a package deal along with his older brother, Victor Victor Mesa, after the pair (both sons of Cuban baseball player Victor Mesa) defected earlier this year. The older brother is a bigger acquisition, as the 22-year-old shows five-tool potential and has had success in Cuba. The 17-year-old Mesa has shown average speed, an above-average arm and a decent hit tool, though he's still very far from the major leagues.

Our Latest Stories