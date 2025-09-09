Mesa went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, three RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 15-7 loss to the Nationals.

The Miami rookie cracked a 394-foot, three-run homer off Washington reliever Shinnosuke Ogasawara in the eighth. Mesa had flashed marginal power in Triple-A this season prior to his promotion, popping six long balls in 143 plate appearances. The 24-year-old has been drawing occasional starts at the bottom of the lineup since being recalled Aug. 31, as he's hit .238 (5-for-21) with four RBI and four runs scored.