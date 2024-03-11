The Marlins optioned Mesa to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.

Mesa was appointed to the Marlins' 40-man roster this offseason after he turned in a solid 2023 campaign at Double-A Pensacola, with whom he slashed .241/.307/.411 with 18 home runs and 16 stolen bases across 533 plate appearances. The switch-hitting outfielder wasn't able to win a spot on the Marlins' Opening Day squad during spring training, but he distinguished himself enough earn an appointment to Triple-A to begin the 2024 season.