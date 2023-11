The Marlins added Mesa to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Mesa spent all of 2023 with Double-A Pensacola, slashing .241/.307/.411 with 18 homers and 76 RBI. The 22-year-old outfielder is no longer able to be taken in the Rule 5 Draft in December, and he could receive a bump to Triple-A Jacksonville in '24.