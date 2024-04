Triple-A Jacksonville placed Mesa on the 7-day injured list Sunday with an unspecified injury.

Mesa didn't appear in any games for the Triple-A club over the weekend before Jacksonville opted to place him on the IL. Once healthy, the 22-year-old outfielder will get his first taste of the Triple-A level in 2024 after slashing .241/.307/.411 with 18 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 533 plate appearances for Double-A Pensacola last season.