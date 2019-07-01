Marlins' Victor Victor Mesa: Feast or famine at Jupiter
Mesa went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base for High-A Jupiter on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Cuban has now put together four multi-hit performances in his last 10 games, but he's failed to get a hit at all in the other six, leaving Mesa with a .286/.340/.310 slash line over that stretch with two steals, three runs and five RBI. The lack of game power remains a concern, and his transition to stateside ball has hardly gone as smoothly as the Marlins would have liked, but Mesa is showing signs of coming around. A big second half from him isn't out of the question, and with his prospect status having taken a hit due to his early struggles, he could present a nice buy-low opportunity in dynasty leagues.
