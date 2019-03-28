Mesa (hamstring) might be ready for the start of the minor-league season, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Mesa is progressing well in his recovery from a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, and it sounds like he could be ready for game action when High-A Jupiter starts up play April 4. If Mesa isn't ready to join the Hammerheads at the start of the season, the 22-year-old will stay back at extended spring training to get up to speed.