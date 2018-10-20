Marlins' Victor Victor Mesa: Signing with Marlins

Mesa signed with the Marlins on Saturday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 22-year-old outfielder and his younger brother Victor Mesa Jr., both sons of former Cuban baseball player Victor Mesa, defected in 2018 and are both eligible to sign this offseason. This Mesa looks to be able to stick in center with the potential for average or better tools across the board, generating comparisons to Albert Almora. He hit .275/.334/.378 in six seasons in Cuba, breaking into the league as a 16-year-old. The signing is expected to be confirmed at a press conference Monday, during which the Marlins may also be announcing the signing of the younger Mesa.

