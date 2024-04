Brujan is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in the first game of the Marlins' doubleheader against the Cubs on Saturday.

The switch-hitting Brujan will face off against Cubs right-hander Javier Assad in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. Tim Anderson figures to start at shortstop in the second game against Chicago left-hander Shota Imanaga. Brujan has gone just 2-for-20 with one double, one RBI and one run to start the season.