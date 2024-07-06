Brujan went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the White Sox.

The 26-year-old infielder has started four straight games at second base with Otto Lopez (back) on the IL, but Friday's two-bagger was Brujan's first hit in 15 at-bats during that stretch. He did display some speed earlier in his career, swiping 55 bags between Low-A and High-A in 2018 while still in the Rays' system, but Brujan doesn't get on base often enough to show whether he still has that in his arsenal. Through 174 plate appearances this season, he's slashing just .222/.293/.323 with a homer, eight RBI, 20 runs and three steals in six attempts.