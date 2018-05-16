Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: 4.1 scoreless innings in no-decision
Chen tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Dodgers, allowing three hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Chen was able to keep the visitors off the board despite several baserunners, but an elevated early pitch count led to his removal with one out in the fifth. He threw just 57 percent of his pitches for strikes and now has an 9:11 K:BB ratio on the season. Chen also has an unimpressive 7.56 ERA, which he will look to improve on Sunday against the Braves.
