Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Adapting to bullpen role

Chen gave up a hit and a walk over two scoreless innings of relief while striking out one in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

While the southpaw's 9.69 ERA and 2.08 WHIP aren't going to attract much trade interest, Chen is showing signs of growing comfortable in a relief role, tossing six scoreless innings over his last four appearances with a 5:1 K:BB. The Marlins would love to shed his contract, but he'll need a longer run of success in long relief before that's got a chance of happening.