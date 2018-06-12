Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Chen allowed four runs on six hits and four walks across 4.1 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Giants. He struck out five.

Chen battled through adversity through the early stages and managed to go into the fifth inning with just one run against his ledger. He fell apart at that juncture, however, allowing three runs on two hits, three walks and a balk before his removal. Chen hasn't experienced much success of late and has now allowed 10 earned runs over 10.1 innings in his last three starts. He'll look to right the ship as he takes a 6.13 ERA into this weekend's matchup with the Orioles.