Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Allows four runs in no-decision
Chen allowed four runs on six hits and four walks across 4.1 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Giants. He struck out five.
Chen battled through adversity through the early stages and managed to go into the fifth inning with just one run against his ledger. He fell apart at that juncture, however, allowing three runs on two hits, three walks and a balk before his removal. Chen hasn't experienced much success of late and has now allowed 10 earned runs over 10.1 innings in his last three starts. He'll look to right the ship as he takes a 6.13 ERA into this weekend's matchup with the Orioles.
More News
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Falters in fifth in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Falls to 1-3•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Another solid start•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tosses solid outing•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Throws 4.1 scoreless innings in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Crushed by Cubs on Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana