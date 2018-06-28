Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Allows just one run in loss
Chen (2-5) was a tough-luck loser Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings against the Diamondbacks.
Chen threw 60 of his 88 pitches for strikes and allowed just one extra-base hit, as he stifled the Arizona bats for much of the evening. His offense couldn't pick him up though -- getting shutout into the bottom of the ninth -- and he was dealt a second straight loss as a result. The lefty has tossed a pair of quality starts in his last three outings, but the results for the bulk of the year have been significantly worse. Over 55.2 innings, the 32-year-old has a 6.14 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 41:25 K:BB. He'll aim to get back in the win column Tuesday against the Rays.
