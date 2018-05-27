Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Another solid start

Chen allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out six across 7.1 innings Saturday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Chen put together a strong start by getting ahead of batters regularly -- he started 21 of the 27 batters he faced with a strike -- and working efficiently. His only blemish was a solo home run by Wilmer Difo, which came in the eighth inning. After working to get fully stretched out in his first few outings, Chen has now put together two solid starts in a row, allowing only three earned runs across 12.2 innings while striking out 11.