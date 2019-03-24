Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Beginning season in bullpen

Manager Don Mattlingly announced Sunday that Chen will pitch out of the bullpen to start the season, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

The news isn't overly surprising as there's been indications throughout spring that Chen could be slated for some type of bullpen role. The team has yet to announce its official plans for the starting rotation, so the rest of that picture remains a bit murky.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...