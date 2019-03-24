Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Beginning season in bullpen
Manager Don Mattlingly announced Sunday that Chen will pitch out of the bullpen to start the season, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
The news isn't overly surprising as there's been indications throughout spring that Chen could be slated for some type of bullpen role. The team has yet to announce its official plans for the starting rotation, so the rest of that picture remains a bit murky.
