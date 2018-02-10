Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Cleared to begin throwing
Chen (elbow) has been cleared to start throwing and projects to be in the Marlins' rotation heading into spring training, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Chen dealt with elbow problems throughout the course of the 2017 season, which only allowed him to appear in nine games split between the rotation and the bullpen. His numbers weren't bad as he posted a 3.82 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with a 25:9 K:BB, but consistent injury concerns pose question marks for his availability in 2018. The team is confident that he will nail down a spot in the rotation, but it's not a 100 percent certainty that he will be completely healthy by the time Opening Day rolls around, which makes the next few weeks immensely important as he builds his arm back up to par.
