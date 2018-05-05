Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Command wavers in Friday's loss
Chen (1-1) took the loss against the Reds on Friday, allowing our runs on five hits and four walks over four innings while striking out two.
The left-hander threw only 47 of 82 pitches for strikes in his second outing of the season, and when he did find the strike zone he got hit hard -- four of Cincinnati's five hits went for extra bases, including homers by Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez. Chen will look for a better result in his next start Wednesday on the road against the Cubs.
