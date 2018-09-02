Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Continues his hot streak

Chen went a full 8 innings for his his second consecutive win and sixth win on the season.

Chen scattered three hits and a single run over eight innings while striking out seven and walking none. 'This was his fifth consecutive outing allowing two or fewer earned runs. This was the first time he has worked more than six innings in a 2018 start while his 107 pitch count was his third-highest on the season. His next outing will come on the road in Pittsburgh.