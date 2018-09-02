Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Continues hot streak

Chen (6-9) gave up one run and scattered three hits and no walks while striking out seven over eight innings Saturday in the Marlins' victory over the Blue Jays.

Chen cruised to his second consecutive win while allowing two or fewer earned runs for the fifth straight outing. This was the first time he has worked more than six innings in a start this season, while his 107 pitches represented his third-highest total of the year. His next outing is expected to come next weekend in Pittsburgh.