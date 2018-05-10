Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Crushed by Cubs on Wednesday
Chen (1-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Wednesday, surrendering nine runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over three innings while striking out one.
The left-hander threw 39 of 68 pitches for strikes but was clearly catching too much of the plate, as in addition to the homers Chen served up two doubles and a triple. He'll take a disastrous 10.22 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Dodgers.
