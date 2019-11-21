Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Designated for assigment
Chen was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Wednesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
This was a pretty big statement by the Marlins, as they paid Chen $22 million to go away so that they could protect one more prospect from the Rule 5 draft. He had a 6.59 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 68.1 innings last season. His MLB career is likely over.
