Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Designated for assigment

Chen was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Wednesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

This was a pretty big statement by the Marlins, as they paid Chen $22 million to go away so that they could protect one more prospect from the Rule 5 draft. He had a 6.59 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 68.1 innings last season. His MLB career is likely over.