Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Done for season

Chen is dealing with elbow issues again and will not pitch again this season, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Not only will Chen be shut down for this season, he is dealing with another long-term elbow injury and could miss time next year as well. He will see a specialist in the near future to determine both the extent of his latest setback and the road to recovery.

