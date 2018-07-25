Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Earns win with quality start

Chen (3-7) earned the win Tuesday against the Braves by allowing three runs on five hits across six innings. He issued three walks and struck out four.

Chen has now tossed a quality start in four of his last five outings, although in the one non-quality start he allowed seven runs. The 33-year-old has a 5.65 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and unimpressive 61:31 K:BB, and lines up to face the Braves on the road next Monday.