Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Effective in long relief
Chen gave up a hit and a walk while striking out three over two scoreless innings of relief in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.
The left-hander continues to be used in low-leverage spots -- the Marlins were down 6-2 when he entered Monday's matinee -- but Chen has actually been effective recently in that role, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 12 innings over his last seven appearances. The 34-year-old's overall numbers on the year are still bleak, however, and his lack of fantasy upside should keep him far away from most rosters.
