Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Fails to record out in relief
Chen didn't record an out, giving up a hit and a walk, to begin the ninth inning of Sunday's win over the Rockies.
It's interesting that Don Mattingly brought Chen in rather than Adam Conley to face two left-handed batters (Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl) in a save situation, but the veteran hurler did little to encourage the Marlins manager to repeat the experiment. Chen could need some time to adjust to relief work -- only four of his previous 174 MLB appearances came out of the bullpen -- but given his hefty contract, the club has plenty of incentive to find a role for him that might give him some trade value.
More News
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Beginning season in bullpen•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: May be used out of bullpen•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Rough spring continues•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tagged for five runs in loss•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Strikes out eight in scoreless outing•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Knocked around vs. Phillies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...