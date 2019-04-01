Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Fails to record out in relief

Chen didn't record an out, giving up a hit and a walk, to begin the ninth inning of Sunday's win over the Rockies.

It's interesting that Don Mattingly brought Chen in rather than Adam Conley to face two left-handed batters (Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl) in a save situation, but the veteran hurler did little to encourage the Marlins manager to repeat the experiment. Chen could need some time to adjust to relief work -- only four of his previous 174 MLB appearances came out of the bullpen -- but given his hefty contract, the club has plenty of incentive to find a role for him that might give him some trade value.