Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Falls to 1-3

Chen (1-3) took the loss against the Padres on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on four hits in just 1.2 innings, striking out four and walking two as the Marlins fell 8-3.

Chen had yielded just three earned runs in his last 17 innings prior to this start, but he was forced into an early exit by San Diego, thanks in part to a first-inning two-run homer he served up to Christian Villanueva. While they're a bit inflated thanks to a nine-run blowup he suffered against the Cubs back on May 9, Chen's 2018 numbers are ugly so far, as he's now got a 6.10 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP over his 31 innings this season.