Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Falters in fifth in no-decision
Chen allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 4.1 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against St. Louis.
Chen has completed the fifth inning just three times in eight starts this season. When a walk and a single left Chen at 91 pitches with one out in the fifth, the Marlins knew his night needed to end before the four-run lead they had built dissipated into nothing. Chen induced seven groundballs, but three of the six he gave up went for extra bases, and he has reliever Drew Rucinski to thank for cleaning up his mess in the fifth. Chen owns a 5.86 ERA and will look to pick up his first win since his first start of the season when he takes the mound again Monday against the Giants.
