Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Gets win in 2018 debut

Chen (1-0) picked up the win over the Rockies on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out three.

It was hardly a dominant outing by the left-hander, who threw 43 of 68 pitches for strikes and generated only four swinging strikes on the night, but Chen kept Rockies hitters off-balance for five innings before hitting the showers after serving up a solo shot to Charlie Blackmon. The bullpen then stepped up with 3.2 no-hit frames to preserve the win in Chen's first start in almost a full year. The Marlins will be cautious with his workload, which could make this win a rare event if he continues to get quick hooks, but his next start is scheduled for Friday in Cincinnati.