Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Gets win in 2018 debut
Chen (1-0) picked up the win over the Rockies on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out three.
It was hardly a dominant outing by the left-hander, who threw 43 of 68 pitches for strikes and generated only four swinging strikes on the night, but Chen kept Rockies hitters off-balance for five innings before hitting the showers after serving up a solo shot to Charlie Blackmon. The bullpen then stepped up with 3.2 no-hit frames to preserve the win in Chen's first start in almost a full year. The Marlins will be cautious with his workload, which could make this win a rare event if he continues to get quick hooks, but his next start is scheduled for Friday in Cincinnati.
More News
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Returns from DL to start Saturday•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Return date still uncertain•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: To return Saturday•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tosses five scoreless frames for High-A club•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tosses three innings in rehab appearance•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Set to throw three innings at High-A•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...