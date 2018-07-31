Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Hit hard in loss to Braves
Chen (3-8) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks across five innings Monday while taking the loss against the Braves. He recorded one strikeout.
Chen allowed two runs in both the second and third innings before conceding another in the fifth. He gave up solo home runs to Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna, bringing his total to four long balls against in his last four starts. Chen's recent outings serve as a microcosm of his season -- he's delivered a pair of quality starts while allowing 12 earned runs over 9.1 innings in the other two. His ERA now sits at a hefty 5.86 to go along with a 1.49 WHIP and a 6.7 K/9. The veteran will look to bounce back this weekend against the Phillies.
