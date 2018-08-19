Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Just misses quality start Saturday

Chen didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Nationals, allowing two runs on five hits over 5.2 innings while striking out three.

The southpaw exited the game in line for his fifth win of the year after throwing 83 pitches (54 strikes), but the Marlins bullpen wasn't able to make the lead hold up. Chen will take a 5.20 ERA into his next start Friday at home against the Braves.