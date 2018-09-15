Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Knocked around vs. Phillies

Chen (6-11) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings, taking the loss Friday against Philadelphia.

Chen gave up three runs in the second inning and two more in the fourth before leaving the game with 79 pitches (47 strikes). He hadn't surrendered more than three runs in a start since July 30 against Atlanta prior to Friday's outing, posting a 1.84 ERA with 36 punchouts through his previous six performances (39.2 innings). He'll look for a better outcome Thursday versus Cincinnati.