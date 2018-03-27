Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Lands on DL
Chen (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Chen will open the season on the shelf as he continues to work his way back from an elbow injury that cut his 2017 season short. The southpaw recently started throwing live batting practice and is hoping to join the team's starting rotation sometime during May at the earliest.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...