Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Lands on DL

Chen (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Chen will open the season on the shelf as he continues to work his way back from an elbow injury that cut his 2017 season short. The southpaw recently started throwing live batting practice and is hoping to join the team's starting rotation sometime during May at the earliest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories