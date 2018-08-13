Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Loses despite quality start versus Mets

Chen (4-9) allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks across six innings Sunday while taking the loss against the Mets. He struck out six.

Much of the major damage against Chen came via the long ball, including a two-run home run from Jose Reyes and a solo shot from Michael Conforto in the sixth which proved to be the difference. He could've easily fared better on the day, as Reyes' homer was preceded by an error and a wild pitch to keep the inning alive. Nevertheless, it was Chen's third quality start in the last five and the fourth time he'd allowed three earned runs or fewer in that stretch. He'll look to continue his recent success against the Nationals this weekend.