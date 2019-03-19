Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: May be used out of bullpen

Chen could occasionally be deployed out of the bullpen this season even if he breaks camp with a spot in Miami's rotation, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins have yet to formally outline their rotation plans, but Frisaro suggests the club could be leaning toward carrying seven starters into Opening Day and using two of them as relief/spot-start options. With 12 runs allowed over 11.1 innings this spring, Chen hasn't helped his case for solidifying a permanent rotation spot, so he may be earmarked for one of the swing roles that Frisaro envisions. After demoting Jarlin Garcia and Brian Moran to their minor-league camp Tuesday, the Marlins are lacking in other lefty bullpen arms besides Adam Conley, which offers further incentive for the team to keep another southpaw in Chen on hand in relief, at least occasionally.