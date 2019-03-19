Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: May be used out of bullpen
Chen could occasionally be deployed out of the bullpen this season even if he breaks camp with a spot in Miami's rotation, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The Marlins have yet to formally outline their rotation plans, but Frisaro suggests the club could be leaning toward carrying seven starters into Opening Day and using two of them as relief/spot-start options. With 12 runs allowed over 11.1 innings this spring, Chen hasn't helped his case for solidifying a permanent rotation spot, so he may be earmarked for one of the swing roles that Frisaro envisions. After demoting Jarlin Garcia and Brian Moran to their minor-league camp Tuesday, the Marlins are lacking in other lefty bullpen arms besides Adam Conley, which offers further incentive for the team to keep another southpaw in Chen on hand in relief, at least occasionally.
More News
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Rough spring continues•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tagged for five runs in loss•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Strikes out eight in scoreless outing•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Knocked around vs. Phillies•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Scuffles through four innings•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Continues hot streak•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it