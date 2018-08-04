Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Pushed back a day
Chen's start will be moved back to Monday against the Cardinals, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Chen has struggled mightily on the road this season, owning a 10.27 ERA and allowing 11 of his 14 home runs away from Marlins Park. As a result, he will swap days with Dan Straily in the rotation, moving to Monday to better the team's chances in both contests. At home this season, Chen sports a 2.18 ERA with just a .208 opposing batting average, but the level of opposition remains rather equal.
