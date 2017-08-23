Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Ready for rehab assignment

Chen (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with the Gulf Coast League Marlins, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It's been a long, slow road back for Chen, but he's now ready to return to a competitive setting for the first time in nearly four months. The lefty pitched effectively with a slight UCL tear early in the year, but fatigue eventually set in, and there was a setback with the elbow along the way. He recently built up to 30 pitches in a simulated game.