Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Ready for rehab assignment
Chen (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with the Gulf Coast League Marlins, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It's been a long, slow road back for Chen, but he's now ready to return to a competitive setting for the first time in nearly four months. The lefty pitched effectively with a slight UCL tear early in the year, but fatigue eventually set in, and there was a setback with the elbow along the way. He recently built up to 30 pitches in a simulated game.
More News
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tosses simulated game•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Set to throw batting practice Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Uses offspeed pitches during bullpen session•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Throws off mound Monday•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Remains without return timetable•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Receives PRP injection•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...