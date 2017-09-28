Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Receives PRP injection
Chen received a PRP injection in his elbow Wednesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Chen has been plagued by elbow issues all season, limiting him to just 33 innings. He won't throw again this season, and it's possible he'll miss some time next year due to the lingering issue. The Marlins will be patient with Chen as the PRP injection takes effect before determining his next step, but it appears Tommy John surgery is still an option.
