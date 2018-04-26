Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Return date still uncertain
Chen (elbow) will need to complete at least one more bullpen session before the Marlins activate him from the disabled list and get him back in the rotation, Doug Padilla of MLB.com reports.
Previous reports suggested Chen would take the mound Saturday against the Rockies, but manager Don Mattingly refused to confirm that timetable Wednesday. The left-hander looked very good in a rehab start at High-A Jupiter on Sunday, but the Marlins will be cautious with him nonetheless given that he hasn't started a big-league game in almost a calendar year. Depending on when the bullpen session takes place and how Chen performs in it, he could be back in the majors either this weekend or early next week.
