Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Returns from DL to start Saturday

Chen (elbow) was activated off the 10-day disabled list and will start Saturday against the Rockies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Chen has made two rehab starts with High-A Jupiter and was originally expected to require one more, but instead will join the Marlins for Saturday's game against the Rockies. The 32-year-old topped out at 73 pitches in his last rehab outing, and it remains unclear what type of restrictions -- if any -- the Marlins will have on him during his first start.