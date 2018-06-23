Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Rocked by Rockies
Chen (2-4) took the loss against the Rockies on Friday, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits over four innings, striking out three and waking one in an 11-3 defeat for the Marlins.
Coming off a quality start against the Orioles in his last trip to the mound, Chen couldn't replicate the feat in this one as he was lit up by a talented Rockies lineup on his way to his fourth defeat of the season. He now has a 6.70 ERA and a 1.69 WHIP through 49.2 innings this season, numbers that leave him well off the fantasy radar until he demonstrates some sustained signs he's righting the ship.
