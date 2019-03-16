Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Rough spring continues

Chen gave up three runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves. He failed to strike out a batter.

The results could have been a lot worse for the veteran lefty, but the Marlins turned three double plays behind him. Chen is still competing for a rotation spot to begin the season, but his 9.53 ERA and 5:3 K:BB through 11.1 spring innings aren't making a good case, and the Miami front office has incentive to limit his workload and consider him for a long-relief role -- his $16 million option for 2021 automatically vests if he throws 360 total innings over the next two seasons.

