Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Rough spring continues
Chen gave up three runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves. He failed to strike out a batter.
The results could have been a lot worse for the veteran lefty, but the Marlins turned three double plays behind him. Chen is still competing for a rotation spot to begin the season, but his 9.53 ERA and 5:3 K:BB through 11.1 spring innings aren't making a good case, and the Miami front office has incentive to limit his workload and consider him for a long-relief role -- his $16 million option for 2021 automatically vests if he throws 360 total innings over the next two seasons.
More News
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tagged for five runs in loss•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Strikes out eight in scoreless outing•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Knocked around vs. Phillies•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Scuffles through four innings•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Continues hot streak•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Six scoreless innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...