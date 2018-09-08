Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Scuffles through four innings

Chen (6-10) took the loss Saturday at Pittsburgh, allowing three runs on five hits over four innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Chen threw first-pitch strikes to only 7-of-18 batters faced as he needed 86 pitches to get through four innings. The 33-year-old had a 1.44 ERA and 0.80 WHIP over his last five starts before Saturday, and will look to regain that form against the Mets on Thursday.