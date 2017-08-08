Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Set to throw batting practice Wednesday

Chen (elbow) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Chen reporting no pain in his left elbow following a pair of bullpen sessions last week, the Marlins will clear him to take another step forward in the rehab process by facing hitters. Since Chen hasn't pitched in a game since May 1, he'll likely be asked to throw batting practice or a simulated game at least once more after Wednesday's session before the Marlins send him out on a rehab assignment. The Marlins expect Chen to return from the disabled list before the season is out, but his activation isn't expected to come until September.

