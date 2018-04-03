Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Set to throw simulated game
Chen (elbow) will throw an upcoming simulated game, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.
Chen, who began facing live hitters last week, will ramp things up as he continues to slowly work his way back from an elbow injury that ended his 2017 campaign prematurely. If everything goes as planned in his upcoming sim game, Chen could embark on a rehab assignment shortly after. Barring any setbacks, the 32-year-old southpaw is hoping to rejoin the big-league rotation during the Marlins' three-game series against the Rockies at the end of April (27-30).
