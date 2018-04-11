Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Set to throw three innings at High-A

Chen (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Jupiter on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw pitched in a simulated game over the weekend, but this will be the first time he'll appear in an actual game situation. Chen is scheduled to throw three innings for the Hammerheads on Thursday, so he'll likely need a few rehab starts in order to get back to a starter's workload.