Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Set to throw three innings at High-A
Chen (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Jupiter on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw pitched in a simulated game over the weekend, but this will be the first time he'll appear in an actual game situation. Chen is scheduled to throw three innings for the Hammerheads on Thursday, so he'll likely need a few rehab starts in order to get back to a starter's workload.
More News
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...